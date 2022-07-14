Seven years ago Corey Councill had what he described as “not-my-kid” syndrome. His oldest son, David, was struggling with drug addiction and he didn’t even know it.
“I was the dad that always bragged about my boys, tried to teach them right from wrong, recorded the band performances from the top of the press box, even chaperoned the band trip David’s senior year to Myrtle Beach — which he hated,” Councill told the city commission at Monday's work session.
Councill convinced himself that David knew better than to do hard drugs. After all, he said, drug overdoses happen in other cities to other families — not his kid.
As a senior at Franklin County High School, David was the only person in the state to be selected to the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band and played lead trumpet in several other ensembles.
“I was so proud on college move-in day, but I was ignorant as to what drugs do to the brain. I wasn’t aware of the opioid epidemic. I was uneducated about substance use disorder (SUD), never heard of Casey’s Law and never really considered how dangerous prescription drugs were since they were ordered by a doctor,” he explained.
David’s disease started after having his wisdom teeth removed during the summer following his high school graduation. He was 18 years old. He was overprescribed Percocet.
That fall he attended Eastern Kentucky University on a scholarship, but his life quickly spiraled out of control. He flunked out of two state colleges after one semester at each institution.
In fact, the first time he went to jail was less than a year after he graduated from high school. He would end up in jail three more times and that was where he spent his 23rd birthday.
In August 2015, Councill got a call from David’s employer saying that he was at UK hospital for a suspected overdose.
“When I arrived he was strapped to the bed and on a ventilator. I was told he jumped off a third-floor balcony, which broke his back, but he got up and it took four firefighters and three Lexington police officers to get him under control,” Councill recalled.
“Of course, I was stunned. This is what they call rock-bottom, right?”
Councill convinced himself that this would be David’s wake-up call.
Two years later, on March 19, 2017, Councill received another phone call from David’s employer with news that David had overdosed in Lexington.
“With ‘not-my-kid’ syndrome I just thought he’s overdosed again and I am really going to get him. I was extremely, extremely upset,” he said.
However, 15 minutes later he received a second phone call. David had passed away.
Councill doesn’t remember driving to Lexington that night until the moment when he pulled up at the hospital and noticed the coroner’s van.
“David died alone with a needle in his arm due to an accidental acute overdose of cocaine and Xanax. They call it speedballing,” he stated.
It was not until his son died that night that Councill’s education on drug addiction and SUD started. Having never heard of the term, he googled speedballing and was astounded when he scanned the first few pages of results.
“[They] weren’t ‘hey, you can die from this.’ It was ‘this is how you do it,’” Councill added, saying David should be 29 years old, but will forever be 23.
“Yes, it was my kid and it could be anyone’s kid.”
He said his biggest regret was not recognizing the signs of SUD.
“In my case, it was not noticing that in college instead of David gaining the freshman 15, he lost 20 [pounds].”
In the five years, three months and 27 days since his son’s death, Councill has learned that addiction is not about a moral or parental failure. It’s about changes in the brain chemistry, not the character of the individual.
However, the Councill family is not alone.
The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. has steadily risen from 70,237 in 2017 — the year David passed away — to 107,622 in 2021. That equates to three overdose deaths every 15 minutes and 293 per day.
According to recently released statistics from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, 2,250 Kentuckians died from an overdose in 2021 — a 14.5% increase over 2020 numbers when 1,964 residents succumbed and nearly 1,000 more deaths than 2019, which saw 1,316.
Locally, figures have also been on a continuous uptick. Thirty-four Franklin countians died from overdoses in 2021 up from 20 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.
One major contributing factor is the prevalence of fentanyl, which is 20 to 50 times stronger than heroin.
“Over 40% of counterfeit pills, the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) reports, contain a potentially lethal dose. That’s horrible odds,” Councill explained.
As an AmeriCorps VISTA serving party, which is the police-assisted addiction recovery initiative, Councill is embedded with the Georgetown Police Department and volunteers with the Frankfort Police Department’s Angel Program. He is one of 10 Casey’s Law trainers in the state.
He is also the founder of Families Against Deadly Drugs, a nonprofit that advocates for education, prevention, treatment and long-term recovery.
“We just got to keep plugging along,” Councill added, saying that he and FPD Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn are working with EMS to create an overdose response team in Frankfort similar to the one that operates in Georgetown.
The overdose response team in Scott County consists of Councill, one police officer — who is only there for security — and a health department representative. The team gives Narcan at a post-overdose followup and drug treatment resources.
Scott County is one of only a few counties in Kentucky that saw its number of overdose deaths fall in 2021 and Councill attributes the decline to the overdose response team.
“We go out to the house after an overdose and letting them know ‘hey, we care. Here are some resources. There is a light at the end of the tunnel,’” he remarked.
Through the Franklin County Health Department’s syringe exchange program residents can walk in and request Narcan and it will be given for free. The health department also provides a brief instruction on how to use Narcan, which is a nasal spray.
Councill also recommends that families with kids keep Narcan in the home.
“Today, with fentanyl, it could be death with just one try,” he said. “It could be anybody.”
Thank you for fighting the good fight Corey.
