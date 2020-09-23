062620_BreonnaTaylorRally_hb_web-25.jpg

Protesters gather on the front steps of the Capitol during the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally in June. (State Journal file photo)

A Jefferson Circuit Court grand jury will present its report on the Breonna Taylor case to Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell at 1:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to report a decision on criminal charges in the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old by Louisville police at the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort this afternoon.

Kentucky State Police cars and orange cones are blocking off the building, where the decision is expected to be announced around 1:30 p.m.

The museum announced it was closed for the day and said an event had been planned.

The Wesley Center Day School told parents it would be closing early on Wednesday after it "received word" Cameron's decision in the case would be made at a nearby history center, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

"Taking this information and the unknown of what this afternoon will look like, WCDS will be closing at noon today," Erin Spoonamore, the day care center's director, said in a Wednesday morning email.

Frankfort Independent Schools soon followed suit — evacuating Second Street School and Frankfort High School around mid-morning.

