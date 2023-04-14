Drivers on Cardwell Lane can expect road closures next week.

Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract crews will be performing bridge demolition on KY 2871 (Cardwell Lane) at the Interstate 64 overpass (milepoint 1.75) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Tags

