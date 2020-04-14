The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will replace the bridge on KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) over Cedar Run Creek in Franklin County next week. 

The work will begin Monday. The structure will be closed for 90 days.

The bridge replacement is part of a multi-project contract awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction in the amount of $8.594 million. This project is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky Program, a statewide initiative to reopen closed bridges and restore structures to remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles and businesses.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Additional information is available at http://transportation.ky.gov.

