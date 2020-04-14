The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will replace the bridge on KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) over Cedar Run Creek in Franklin County next week.
The work will begin Monday. The structure will be closed for 90 days.
The bridge replacement is part of a multi-project contract awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction in the amount of $8.594 million. This project is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky Program, a statewide initiative to reopen closed bridges and restore structures to remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles and businesses.
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Additional information is available at http://transportation.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.