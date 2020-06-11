The bridge over South Benson Creek on US 60 at the Shelby-Franklin County line has been named the Drexell R. Davis Memorial Bridge.

Drexell Davis Memorial Bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray made the announcement Thursday.

“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the commonwealth,” he said.

Statewide, 59 names were designated to appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. The signage will remain posted indefinitely.

“I was proud to sponsor this memorial marker for Drexell Davis because he and his family deserve a permanent reminder of his life and his outstanding public service career,” said Rep. Russ Meyer, D-District 39.

“Over successive terms, he made a significant difference here in Kentucky as both state Treasurer and Secretary of State, and his accomplishments are still having a positive impact today. This memorial will help ensure that legacy is remembered for years to come.”

