Work to replace the bridge on Gregory Woods Road over Pleasant Branch will begin Monday.

The location of this bridge is near Camp Pleasant Road (KY 1707). The Franklin County Road Department will put a detour in place for the duration of the work.

Gregory Woods Road

Motorists will need to take U.S. 127 North toward Owen County and take a right on Cedar Creek Road (KY 368) for approximately 1.5 miles. Drivers will then need to take a right on Kays Branch Road (KY 896) for another 2.5 miles. Kays Branch Road becomes Gregory Woods Road at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road.

Construction is expected to last approximately 30 days. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

For more information or questions regarding this project, call the road department at 502-875-8760.

