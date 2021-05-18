One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Wednesday for bridge deck patching work.

Left lane closed

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be working on the overpass over KY 2817 — Cardwell Lane (mile marker 51.5). Work will take place in the left lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

