Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road, will celebrate its 175th anniversary with a special service Sunday at 11 a.m. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The pandemic has made celebrating big events difficult but not impossible.

Bridgeport Christian Church will be celebrating its 175th anniversary with a special service Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is located at 175 Evergreen Road.

Part of what had been planned for this weekend has been moved to spring or summer next year.

“On Saturday, we had planned to have a community gathering, an ice cream sundae social, but it would be indoors because it would be chilly,” said Annette Hayden, chair of the 175th anniversary committee. “We were going to have a big sit-down catered meal on Sunday after church, but we just can’t do that now.”

But the constraints of COVID haven’t stopped the Bridgeport congregation from recognizing the milestone throughout the year.

“We managed to do a lot of the things we had planned as far as the community outreach like the food drive,” Hayden said. “We collected mittens,  hats, scarves, and we also had a drive for supplies for the Kings Center.

“We were still able to do our community mission work.”

“We were planning on getting 175 things every time we collected something, and every single time we managed to exceed 175 items of whatever we were collecting,” Rev. Ann Shepherd, Bridgeport’s pastor, said. “It’s a very generous congregation.”

Sunday’s service will include a guest speaker and several guests.

The Rev. Dr. Derek Penwell, senior minister at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church in Louisville, will deliver the sermon. There will also be a message from the Rev. Dr. Don Gillett, regional minister for the Christian Church in Kentucky, and the chancel choir will perform an anniversary hymn that will be directed by the composer, Nick Johnson.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the church at 502-223-1165 to let the church know how many will be attending. A message can be left at this number.

Sunday will be the first time the congregation has worshiped in person since Aug. 22. Services have been livestreamed and available on YouTube and Facebook when the church has been closed because of COVID.

Sunday’s service will be available online for those who can’t attend. Masking will be required, and social distancing will be practiced as much as possible.

The church’s website is www.bridgeportchristian.org. Its Facebook page is www.facebook.com/bridgeportchristian, and the YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsZ84Pu5U2KkzvKR26U_VTg.

“The plan is to re-gather in the sanctuary beginning Nov. 7 and the plan is to stay gathered in the sanctuary, worshiping in the sanctuary as long as possible,” Shepherd said. “The hope is we can stay open, that the numbers go to a level we can safely continue to worship together.

“Through this whole pandemic, our goal has been to do whatever we can to keep our community as safe as we possibly can.”

