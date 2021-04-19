The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation moved an entire South Frankfort house on Monday, just around the corner from Murray Street to Second Street. 

First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church has plans to build a community life center — a multipurpose facility that will include a gymnasium — on the land where the house stood. The house will now sit just across the street from the church's Second Street entrance.

Approved by the city's Architectural Review Board late last year, the move cost about $60,000, according to Trust Director-at-Large Natalie Wilkerson and Treasurer Jen Williamson. 

Mary Calhoun Maxwell was on hand to see the house moved. The South Frankfort native said she grew up around the late Rev. Charles Newton King, who lived there.

"That's history right there," Maxwell said. "The pastor that baptized me lived in that house."

King was the first Black man to hold a post in the historically white Southern Baptist Convention. He was vice president of the denomination at the time of his death in March 1975.

First Corinthian's current pastor, the Rev. Leslie Whitlock, said the community life center will provide needed recreational and meeting space. 

The current cost estimate for constructing and furnishing the center is $800,000.

Trust President John Carlton provided a brief history of the building, formerly a parsonage for First Corinthian's pastor, using old Sanborn Insurance maps of Frankfort to date the building to be approximately 125 years old.

"The building, formerly numbered 120 Murray Street, did not appear on the 1890 Sanborn Map, but did appear on the 1896 Sanborn Map," Carlton wrote. "An August 1894 notice in the Frankfort Roundabout announces that the congregation of First Corinthian is building a parsonage on Murray Street for its pastor. The 1912 Sanborn shows the house being renumbered from 120 Murray to 216 Murray. City Directories from 1910 show a long list of First Corinthian’s pastors residing at that location." 

