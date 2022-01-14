Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe was appointed to the Kentucky Fire Commission.

Wayne Briscoe

Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment recently.

Briscoe will serve a term expiring Nov. 30, 2025.

