The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of every Frankfort resident, and is shining a spotlight on the things we consider most important.
Schools, parks, churches and many non-essential businesses have been closed with no clear idea when they’ll be allowed to open their doors again. On the short list of businesses that are considered essential during this time are automotive repair shops, and the people working in them have been working hard to adapt to a situation that changes every day.
One of the unsung heroes is Brooke Hall, general manager of David Toles Auto Pro on Versailles Road. Born and raised in Frankfort, Hall has been working in the automotive world for seven years, but she’s never experienced anything that compares to running a business during a global pandemic.
“Anxiety is high right now because I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s frightening,” she said.
Hall is the mother of four children, two of which are now being homeschooled for middle and high school since all school systems are closed. Her husband also works for an essential business so adapting to all of the changes while still caring for her family has been a significant challenge.
“My daily life starts much earlier now due to the daycare being closed. I get to work early and sanitize and clean everything before the doors open, and do it all again multiple times throughout the day.
"When I get home, we do the same thing there. It’s tough for my older kids because I don’t allow them to socialize with anyone at all, but I just want to keep them safe,” Hall said.
Like many Frankfort residents whose lives have been turned upside down, Hall and her family have had to develop to new and creative ways of doing things.
“We don’t allow our kids to socialize with others who aren’t in our household,” she said. “They’ve been doing a lot of FaceTiming with friends and playing interactive video games. Most importantly, they’re hanging out with family a lot more now.”
That spirit of creativity has also extended into the workplace as she finds ways to conduct business while maintaining social distancing. Hall says her business is working diligently to ensure their customers and employees are safe, and even offer free, contactless pickup and delivery of customer vehicles.
“We’ll get through this,” she said. “Until we do, I’ll continue to lean on my faith, constant prayer, and stay as positive as I can while I maintain my social distancing.”
