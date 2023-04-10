Kristen Bell - Frankfort DAR Chapter Chair Service to Veterans, Steven Brown, Brenda Hume Frankfort DAR Chapter Regent.jpg

Steven Brown, center, founder of Camp Brown Bear, was awarded the Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award during the Kentucky Society (KSDAR) State Conference on March 25. To Brown's left is Kristen Bell, Frankfort Chapter Chair Service to Veterans, and on the right is Brenda Hume, a member of the Frankfort DAR. (Photo submitted)

The Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently nominated Steven Brown with the DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award. Brown received the award at the Kentucky Society (KSDAR) State Conference on March 25.

The award is presented to a veteran in recognition of his or her outstanding achievements in their service to veterans. Recipients have proven significant contributions of leadership, patriotism and increased public awareness of veterans.

