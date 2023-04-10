Steven Brown, center, founder of Camp Brown Bear, was awarded the Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award during the Kentucky Society (KSDAR) State Conference on March 25. To Brown's left is Kristen Bell, Frankfort Chapter Chair Service to Veterans, and on the right is Brenda Hume, a member of the Frankfort DAR. (Photo submitted)
The Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently nominated Steven Brown with the DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award. Brown received the award at the Kentucky Society (KSDAR) State Conference on March 25.
The award is presented to a veteran in recognition of his or her outstanding achievements in their service to veterans. Recipients have proven significant contributions of leadership, patriotism and increased public awareness of veterans.
Veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma have high levels of anxiety, depression and psycho-social problems.
On Aug. 8, 2014, Camp Brown Bear was formally established by Brown with a mission to reduce veteran suicide behavior. This is accomplished through immersing veterans into the wilderness where they can participate in retreats.
The retreats at the 120-acre camp are filled with both productive and relaxing activities such as kayaking, hiking, equine therapy, yoga, meditation, art therapy, massage, evenings by the campfire and even group projects to help improve the camp while engaging the mind.
Throughout the experience shared camaraderie builds, which is an important objective. All of this is provided at no cost to the veteran.
Brown is a retired Navy SEAL and founder of Camp Brown Bear here in Frankfort. He’s not only founder, but also runs the day-to-day operations for the 120-acre camp. The list of things he keeps up with is endless from the maintenance of trails, to maintaining equipment, serving as the marketing person as and retreat coordinator, not to mention guide and cook.
Through his efforts, both the retreats and the camp itself have changed considerably over time. Partnerships with local Frankfort businesses and other organizations have served to increase the variety of experiences offered to retreat participants.
To ensure he could continue helping veterans during COVID, he kicked into overdrive to renovate enough cabins to provide appropriate social distancing. He also uses the cabins to provide housing to homeless veterans in exchange for their help around the camp. Brown works tirelessly to help those who have served to protect our freedom.
