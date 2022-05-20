Franklin County motorists can expect daytime lane closures and delays on Bryant-Benson and Camp Pleasant roads starting next week.

Road work

Asphalt resurfacing will take place between KY 1005 mile point 8 to U.S. 421 mile point 11.9 on Bryant-Benson Road.

On Camp Pleasant Road, asphalt resurfacing work will occur between mile point 2.7 to KY 368 mile point 4.4.

Motorists will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Both projects are expected to completed this summer.

