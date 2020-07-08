070920.BuddhaMural-Addition_ly.jpg

Buddha appears to be holding a rosary in a mural on a building at Catfish Alley and Broadway. Building owner Taylor Marshall and artist Dani Greene, who painted the mural, don't know who added the rosary. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

The Buddha mural on the side of a building at Catfish Alley and Broadway has drawn attention since it was completed last year.

That continued last week when someone added a cross to the mural. With the addition, it looks as though Buddha is holding a rosary.

Taylor Marshall, the building’s owner who commissioned the mural, and Dani Greene, the artist who painted it, found out about the cross from friends.

“At first I was, ‘OK,’ but that mural is Buddha, and for one, remember that Buddhists are live and let live,” Greene said. “They’re accepting of all religions.

“If the person was trying to be a vigilante, they didn’t do well.”

The mural has been a hot topic for the community since the beginning of 2019.

“It’s continued to be a conversation piece for some reason,” Marshall said. “I think at the end of it, it was not so much the mural itself but with the direction of downtown Frankfort.”

Neither Marshall nor Greene was upset about the cross.

“I’m not so much mad as disturbed by the quality of art,” Greene said. “If the person who did it wants to come forward, we could try and keep it there for their expression. If they want to leave their mark and feel validated, do it the right way.

“If the person would come forward, we could accentuate it, show them how to do it right if we’re going leave it there.”

Greene said any decision on whether to leave the cross or repaint the mural to its original design would have to be made by Marshall.

“I haven’t given any thought to it at this point,” Marshall said.

Marshall said he wanted Buddha as the subject of the mural, and Greene took care of the design.

“I told her I wanted a Buddha mural,” he said. “She came up with and ran a general design by me, and then she took that design and made it her own.

“I liked that it’s inclusive. Buddhism is inclusive, and it was something that was just a little different. It added a bit of life. I think this was the first mural. There are so many more now, and they’re all amazing.”

The public’s response to the mural surprised Greene.

“I can’t believe people were upset by it,” she said. “It’s paint; it’s art. I don't do art for other people, I do it to better my soul.”

