The Buddha mural on the side of a building at Catfish Alley and Broadway has drawn attention since it was completed last year.
That continued last week when someone added a cross to the mural. With the addition, it looks as though Buddha is holding a rosary.
Taylor Marshall, the building’s owner who commissioned the mural, and Dani Greene, the artist who painted it, found out about the cross from friends.
“At first I was, ‘OK,’ but that mural is Buddha, and for one, remember that Buddhists are live and let live,” Greene said. “They’re accepting of all religions.
“If the person was trying to be a vigilante, they didn’t do well.”
The mural has been a hot topic for the community since the beginning of 2019.
“It’s continued to be a conversation piece for some reason,” Marshall said. “I think at the end of it, it was not so much the mural itself but with the direction of downtown Frankfort.”
Neither Marshall nor Greene was upset about the cross.
“I’m not so much mad as disturbed by the quality of art,” Greene said. “If the person who did it wants to come forward, we could try and keep it there for their expression. If they want to leave their mark and feel validated, do it the right way.
“If the person would come forward, we could accentuate it, show them how to do it right if we’re going leave it there.”
Greene said any decision on whether to leave the cross or repaint the mural to its original design would have to be made by Marshall.
“I haven’t given any thought to it at this point,” Marshall said.
Marshall said he wanted Buddha as the subject of the mural, and Greene took care of the design.
“I told her I wanted a Buddha mural,” he said. “She came up with and ran a general design by me, and then she took that design and made it her own.
“I liked that it’s inclusive. Buddhism is inclusive, and it was something that was just a little different. It added a bit of life. I think this was the first mural. There are so many more now, and they’re all amazing.”
The public’s response to the mural surprised Greene.
“I can’t believe people were upset by it,” she said. “It’s paint; it’s art. I don't do art for other people, I do it to better my soul.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Buddhist missionary’s were sent to Syria, Egypt and Greece 250-125 BC and may have prepared the ground for Christian teaching. It’s certainly a religion much older than Christianity and common sense tells us that we learn ( or should!) from the past.
This was a simple act of vandalism, where graffiti was applied to a private work of art by someone who apparently, was insecure about their future.
Although Buddhism is mistakenly called a religion by the uninitiated, it is not a religion but something that is much better. It is a path of practice and spiritual development leading to insight into the true nature of reality. Buddhist practices like meditation are means of changing yourself in order to develop the qualities of awareness, kindness, and wisdom. The experience developed within the Buddhist tradition over thousands of years has created an incomparable resource for all those who wish to follow a path to enlightenment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.