The Frankfort Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment for the splash pad project at Dolly Graham Park in Monday night’s work session. 

City Manager Laura Hagg said staff had been working to complete the next steps necessary for the renovations and improvement at the park. She added the bids for the construction of the splash pad were received Dec. 22, with costs coming in higher than expected. 

“That is due to, I think, a number of factors. One, the approval of a larger splash pad. Two, the installation of a recirculating system, which has a significant higher upfront cost than a flow-through system,” she said. “Overall, inflation costs that we’ve seen here in the state and across the country.”

Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens said he felt comfortable with the bid from PSS Contractors, of Cincinnati, adding they have completed work with Brandstetter Carroll in the past. He added the group also renovated the Frankfort Country Club pool and constructed a smaller splash pad there. 

“We feel like there are some possibilities of some in-house work that the city can perform, one example being connecting to the sewer,” he said. 

Pickens explained by utilizing the city’s sewer department, Brandstetter Carroll estimated the city could save $15,000-$20,000 in costs. 

“Unless we run into something completely unexpected, they do not think that they’ll have to dip into the contingency, which is a $20,000 contingency, in this bid as well,” he said. “That’s not to say it won’t happen, but if we run into a ginormous boulder underground or something that just jumps out at us.”

Pickens said in conversation with Alan Smith, who retired from the Frankfort Plant Board and now does maintenance work for the Frankfort Country Club, Smith spoke highly of the contractors and the work they completed at the club. 

Commissioner Leesa Unger asked if flooding in the area of the splash pad would pose a threat to its system. 

Pickens said the group of contractors took flooding into consideration when the planning was completed for the splash pad, noting the facility would be sustainable. 

“There is a piece of mechanical equipment that’s very important, and I don’t know the exact name of it, but it’s basically the brain of the system that will be in the pump room,” he said. 

The equipment is also removable, he said, and can be removed should the threat of a flood arise. Pickens added the rest of the system would simply needed to be cleaned from debris and mud. 

“I definitely think the community deserves the splash pad,” Unger said. 

Commissioner Kyle Thompson also asked Pickens what the ongoing cost for upkeep and maintenance would be of a splash pad of this size going in at Dolly Graham Park. 

“That’s another hard number to put a cost to. You won’t have to have lifeguards or people there constantly because there’s not any standing water,” he said. 

Pickens added Smith would also be assisting to take care of the new splash pad, in addition to his duties at the Frankfort Country Club. 

“There will be some maintenance, but it will be manageable,” he said. 

Unger moved to approve the budget amendment for PSS Contractors to continue with the construction, with a second by Waldridge. 

According to a letter Pickens submitted to the commission on Jan. 3, construction is estimated to be completed by June 1 at a total cost of $533,216 with a $20,000 contingency. 

In addition to the budget amendment, part of the construction costs are being covered by a Land and Water Conservation Grant awarded to the city, as stated in the document.

