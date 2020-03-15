Buffalo Trace Distillery's parent company, The Sazerac Co., announced it is ceasing all tours and visits to its properties beginning Monday.
Amy Preske, public relations manager at Buffalo Trace, also said Easter at the Trace is canceled this year.
Easter at the Trace was scheduled for April 5.
According to the statement from the company, The Sazerac Co. has been following the global spread of COVID-19.
"We understand this may be disappointing and we apologize for the inconvenience," the statement reads. "However, the health and safety of our team members and our visitors are of upmost importance to us. We look forward to resuming our tour operations in the near future and will notify the public on our distillery social media outlets upon reopening."
The Sazerac Co.'s other properties include Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Sazeract House in New Orleans and A. Smith Bowman in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
