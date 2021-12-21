Buffalo Trace is auctioning off two flights of some of its rarest and most desired bourbon to raise money for those affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that ravaged western Kentucky on Dec. 10.

The Frankfort distillery is partnering with the American Red Cross in Kentucky and Menish Productions, which specializes in benefit auction fundraising, for the auction, which runs through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The first lot is a complete Van Winkle collection, including the Pappy Van Winkle 23 year. Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection comprises the second collection, which will have Eagle Rare 17 Year Old and a 2020 George T. Stagg.

The Buffalo Trace website says about the Pappy Van Winkle 23 year: “This very rare, limited edition bourbon takes generations of distilling know-how to produce. Only the most careful and expensive distilling method can be used to create a whiskey as special as this one. Each barrel ages for 23 years and is carefully selected from the heart of the warehouse. This whiskey should be enjoyed neat.”

As of Tuesday morning, the price of the Van Winkle Collection was $21,800 and the Antique Collection was $8,550.

Rachael Peake, owner of Frankfort’s Capital Cellars and member of the Frankfort Bourbon Society, said she expects the price of the Van Winkle collection to climb higher.

“It could get up to $30,000,” she told The State Journal. “It is such a hugely sought-after product and there is so much demand for it.”

Peake said the high price and demand for the Van Winkle bourbons comes from its specific recipe and increased aging time.

“They’re made with wheat instead of rye, so there is a different recipe, and, from what I understand, it’s one of the smaller production recipes. Because it has to age so long to be able to be bottled, it’s time-intensive.”

All proceeds from the auction will go to disaster relief in Western Kentucky. 

