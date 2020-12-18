Looking for a unique last-minute gift idea that will also benefit the local community?

Bidding is underway for a barrel of Buffalo Trace and a distillery experience that includes a VIP tour, a private lunch, a tasting from four barrels of bourbon to determine preference, personalized bottles yielded from the barrel and the empty barrel.

The auction ends at 7 p.m. Sunday and all proceeds will benefit the Franklin County Humane Society’s new shelter building fund.

The auction site also provides an opportunity to make a donation to the building fund. The humane society has a $1.6 million fundraising goal for the new shelter.

