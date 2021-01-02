An auction for a barrel of Buffalo Trace bourbon and a distillery experience to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society raised more than $15,000 for a new animal shelter.
Brandon Hunt, from Bourbon Charity — a nonprofit organization of more than 8,000 supporters headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that raises money for several causes, including the humane society — was the winner with a bid of $15,200.
In addition to a VIP tour and private lunch at the distillery, the winner also receives a tasting from four barrels of bourbon to determine preference, personalized bottles yielded from the barrel and the empty barrel.
“We greatly appreciate the support from Buffalo Trace,” said Sam Marcus, FCHS board president.
The humane society, which has a fundraising goal of $1.6 million for its shelter building fund, continues to collect donations at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg
