Buffalo Trace Distillery said that it is on track to produce more bourbon than ever this year due to its $1.2 billion expansion that began almost a decade ago.
According to a press release on Tuesday, after building new facilities for whiskey production, distribution and bottling, Buffalo Trace increased supplies to consumers by 50% in the last five years.
In the past few years alone the distillery has built 14 new barrel warehouses, 12 additional fermenters, additional cookers, a new cooling system and tripled the size of its visitor center.
Currently, the finishing touches are being put on Buffalo Trace’s additional dry house, hammer mill, new still house and wastewater treatment plant — all of which are slated to be completed by the end of the year.
The second still house was built adjacent to the existing 1930s still house and contains a duplicate still that stands 40-feet tall and has a 60,000 gallon capacity.
"We're finishing the electrical work in the new still house now, and then will move into commissioning it for test runs in the next few weeks," said Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. "If all goes as planned, we will start production before the end of this year. We are excited to double our distillation capacity so we can bring more bourbons to our fans."
In a move to help the health of the local rivers and streams, the waste water treatment plant is projected to process 1.2 million gallons of water per day. Steve Tolliver, president of Buffalo Trace's regional wastewater operations, said that a treatment operation like the one at the distillery are few and far between.
"It's rare to see this much money invested in a standalone, sophisticated wastewater treatment plant," Tolliver said. "I am excited to see its start up because it truly demonstrates Buffalo Trace Distillery's commitment to protecting the Commonwealth's water."
The treatment plant will be comprised of a moving bed biofilm reactor, allowing wastewater to be treated efficiently and maintain water quality standards. Wastewater will be treated and disinfected so it is clean enough to release into the Penitentiary Branch, which leads to the Kentucky River.
The new additions have also made it necessary for the distillery to add 200-production focused jobs over the last four years.
“We appreciate our fans' patience as we’ve been laying down the foundation to produce more American whiskey than we ever have before,” said Sara Saunders, vice president for Buffalo Trace. “We are still catching up to consumer demand and though our bourbons can be hard to find at times, more is coming. When our new still starts early next year we will double our production … and then we wait for it to age because one thing we will not do is cut any quality corners by lowering proof or age. We are committed to maintaining the highest quality whiskey at fair prices.”
