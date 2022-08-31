Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 11.37.22 AM.png

Buffalo Trace's new still is 40 feet tall and holds 60,000 gallons. (Courtesy of Buffalo Trace Distillery)

Buffalo Trace Distillery said that it is on track to produce more bourbon than ever this year due to its $1.2 billion expansion that began almost a decade ago.

According to a press release on Tuesday, after building new facilities for whiskey production, distribution and bottling, Buffalo Trace increased supplies to consumers by 50% in the last five years.

