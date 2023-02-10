DSC_0554.JPG

Buffalo Trace Distillery management cuts the ribbon on its brand new still house during a ceremony on Thursday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Buffalo Trace Distillery celebrated the opening of its new still house and dry house on Thursday morning along with a crowd of media and community leaders.

The 40-foot tall still is housed in an 87-foot tall building and can distill 60,000 gallons per day. It is a duplicate of Buffalo Trace's existing still which first started producing spirits in 1956.

DSC_0578.JPG

Buffalo Trace VIP Lead tour guide Freddie Johnson, left, and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley pose for pictures in the newly opened still house. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

