With an estimated 150,000 colorful lights Buffalo Trace Distillery will once again light up the night sky this holiday season.

The lights will be turned on from 5:30-9:30 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 3 through Jan. 1.

Unlike in years past, the distillery will not host in-person events such as Lighting of the Trace and Santa nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To provide a safe experience, everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles.

This year marks the 22nd year that Buffalo Trace has lit up the distillery and four new light displays have been added.

In lieu of Santa nights, the distillery will host special socially distanced appearances on Dec. 3, 10, 11, 12 and 13. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., he will be stationed along the light route. He will be following COVID-19 precautions behind the safety of Plexiglass.

During nights that Santa is on the route, children may hand their letters to one of his elves who will place them in a special North Pole mailbox for Santa to read later. Individually pre-wrapped treats will also be handed out by the elves.

Visitors should enter at the main distillery entrance. There is no charge to drive through the lights at Buffalo Trace. Distillery helpers will be following all health and safety guidelines.

The Distillery’s Visitor Center and Gift Shop will not be open during the drive-through hours, but online shopping is available at https://buffalotracegiftshop.com/

