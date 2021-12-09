Buffalo Trace Distillery is the next stop for Louisville Zoo train

Buffalo Trace Distillery is the new destination for a Louisville Zoo miniature train engine, one of two that were sold recently for $470,000.

The zoo sold its blue and yellow engines that were first used in 2013 to transport visitors throughout the park, carrying up to 21 people per car. The train cars were furnished with hardwood benches and designed to look like North American steam engines with a tour guide located at the rear. 

In 2019, an underground mine collapsed at Louisville Zoo near the tracks hundreds of visitors had traveled along to explore wildlife throughout the park, leading officials at the zoo to the hard decision of letting the trains be placed up for auction. 

Buffalo Trace Distillery is bringing back a little piece of history for visitors with a purchase of a Louisville Zoo miniature train engine. Officials at Buffalo Trace said the railroad played a critical role in prosperity of the distillery, and it is fitting to showcase that historical importance to its 300,000 visitors. (Emily Perkins | State Journal)

“Out of an abundance of caution, the trains have been inactive for the past two years due to the Louisville Mega Cavern’s roof collapse that took place below an undeveloped part of the zoo in March 2019,” a press release from the Louisville Zoo read. “Part of one train tunnel is near the area that collapsed and engineers recommended the train not be operated. Rerouting and making other necessary changes to the track would have cost the zoo approximately $1 million, which is not financially possible at this time.”

Zoo officials said it was “not practical or financially responsible” to keep the trains inactive and let the valuable equipment depreciate, thus spurring an auction to send the trains on their way to new homes. 

With the blue engine bought by Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, the yellow train could only have one home. At least, that’s what officials at Buffalo Trace Distillery thought as they made the purchase to bring a train back to the distillery grounds in Franklin County. 

Kristie Wooldridge, the distillery’s public relations associate manager, said while Buffalo Trace doesn’t have much to share at this time, it is exciting news to be able to bring a train engine to the site for visitors to enjoy. 

“Buffalo Trace Distillery has a long-standing historical connection to the railroad, and it was of critical importance to prosperity of the distillery back in the day,” she said. “We are very excited to bring a train back to the distillery, and while our plans are yet to be finalized, we are looking forward to showcasing the important role of the railroad to our 300,000 visitors.”

The train will be leaving Louisville some time this month and making its way to Franklin County to greet the thousands of visitors who trek to Buffalo Trace Distillery each year. 

As 2022 nears, the distillery continues to make changes and add new things to keep its guests intrigued. Wooldridge said one of the biggest is a $1.2 billion expansion that is currently underway to increase bourbon production. 

“We look forward to completing a number of expansion projects and continuing to produce even more bourbon,” she said. 

Visitors can go to www.buffalotracedistillery.com for more information about brands, history, to schedule a tour and more. Buffalo Trace Distillery can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

