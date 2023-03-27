Buffalo Trace Distillery was given a national stage on Monday when it was featured on CBS Mornings news show in celebration of International Whiskey Day and of the distillery itself.
International Whiskey Day is celebrated annually on March 27 in remembrance of British writer and whiskey connoisseur, Michael Jackson, who wrote dozens of books on whiskey and beer and was seen as one of the foremost experts on the subject of libation.
In a five-minute news story CBS Senior National News Correspondent Mark Strassmann delved into the history and culture of Kentucky's favorite spirit by interviewing Buffalo Trace ambassador and bourbon legend Freddie Johnson and Mark Brown, the distillery's president and CEO.
During his interview, Brown spoke of the challenges whiskey distillers face when it comes to knowing how much product needs to be produced.
"What we are selling today, we made that decision in 2015 about what we were going to make," Brown told Strassmann. "Today we are making decisions about what we make for 2029."
In addition to giving a brief synopsis of the distillery's 200-year history, the segment also highlighted the three generations of Johnson's family who have worked at Buffalo Trace and noted that he is the only tour guide to ever be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
When asked what he hoped visitors to Buffalo Trace would walk away with after a tour, Johnson gave a two-fold answer.
"I think one is an appreciation of how the product that they have come to enjoy, gets created," he said thoughtfully. "And realizing as they walk away from here, that they have changed. That their lives have actually been touched."
This is not Johnson's first brush with the national spotlight. In November 2022 he was featured on the National Public Radio show "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" when the show, which is recorded in front of a live studio audience, made a stop in Louisville.
