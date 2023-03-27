Buffalo Trace Distillery was given a national stage on Monday when it was featured on CBS Mornings news show in celebration of International Whiskey Day and of the distillery itself. 

International Whiskey Day is celebrated annually on March 27 in remembrance of British writer and whiskey connoisseur, Michael Jackson, who wrote dozens of books on whiskey and beer and was seen as one of the foremost experts on the subject of libation.

Buffalo Trace water tower

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription