This map shows where the proposed warehouses are to be located in relation to Peaks Mill Road and and Peaks Mill Elementary. (Courtesy of Buffalo Trace Distillery)

More than seventy people were on hand Tuesday evening in the Peaks Mill Elementary School cafeteria for a community meeting put on by representatives from Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Answering questions on the proposed warehouses was the main task the distillery and its parent company, Sazerac, wanted to accomplish in the nearly two-hour town hall style assembly. 

Sazerac Vice President Sara Saunders started the meeting by telling the crowd that Buffalo Trace was committed to preserving the natural beauty of the Peaks Mill area.

“At the end of the day, I want to reiterate our support at Buffalo Trace for Frankfort and Franklin County,” Saunders said. “We want to continue to have community, economic and environmental growth for many years to come.”

Buff Trace Meeting.jpg

Charlie Jones, attorney for Buffalo Trace Distillery, points out where the distillery is planning to put warehouses in Peaks Mill. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Saunders then handed the microphone over to Charlie Jones, of the law firm McNamara & Jones, who is representing the distillery. Jones told the crowd that he wanted to correct the misinformation concerning the application for a zoning text amendment for the Peaks Mill property.

Jones said that initially the distillery had looked into a zone amendment but decided against it due to Buffalo Trace’s status as a tourist destination and an arboretum.

He said that counties such as Shelby, Nelson, Warren and other counties made bourbon warehousing a conditional use in agricultural zones as opposed to applying for a full change to industrial.

“A text amendment is just a better accommodation to what we are trying to do instead of a full-blown zone change,” Jones said.

He also noted that pursuing a text amendment would allow for more public dialogue than with a zone change.

Jones went through a long list of all the committees and commissions the text amendment and development plans would have to go through. Several of those bodies would have to hold hearings on the matter, giving the public an opportunity to weigh in at almost every step.

He then went into how Buffalo Trace planned to use the acquired land.

Jones pointed out that the distillery is looking to build 18-20 warehouses on 417 acres, which he said that the ration would be around one warehouse per 20-acres.

“We are looking at 417 acres on this tract,” Jones said speaking about the distillery's preservation efforts. “We think we will be using about 32. The warehouses themselves will take up about 16. Then there are roads, retention basin, which takes up to around 30 or 40 acres. We are only going to be using about 10% of the property.”

After the Buffalo Trace representatives gave their presentations, those in attendance asked questions and made comments about concerns they had about the warehouse development.

There were some residents who spoke, that were in favor of the construction.

Ken Carroll, who is the president and CEO of Advanced Manufacturing Professionals as well as the Republican candidate for Franklin County Judge-Executive, said that he is in support of smart growth.

“We have to figure out the balance of the beautiful community that we have here with business and industry,” Carroll told The State Journal after the meeting. “We have to make sure that we have great opportunities for careers for our kids and grandkids.”

A majority of those who spoke during the meeting were not in favor of the development. As well as concerns about losing the natural beauty and resources in Peaks Mill, several speakers said that they did not want to live next to industrial warehouses.

President of local environmental group Envision Franklin County, Chris Schimmoeller, had several questions and comments about the distillery’s presentation. Her inquiries ranged from procedural issues with the text amendment application to exactly how Buffalo Trace was going protect endangered species and wetlands.

She noted that the county comprehensive plan process would give the community more of an opportunity to weigh in on whether or not the land in question should be developed.

“The long-term consequences of a text amendment especially since it is more complicated than just ‘other counties do it,’” Schimmoeller said. “It seems that we should put in the effort to do this right. To study this thoroughly and let the community weigh-in in a way that they are able to use the comprehensive plan process.”

3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller, the Democratic candidate for judge-executive, was on hand for the meeting and said that he is glad that both sides were able to be heard.

The next step for this matter, will be Thursday night as the Zoning Update Committee hears Buffalo Trace’s request for a text amendment on the bourbon warehouses.

That meeting will take place in person at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed.

