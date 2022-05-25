More than seventy people were on hand Tuesday evening in the Peaks Mill Elementary School cafeteria for a community meeting put on by representatives from Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Answering questions on the proposed warehouses was the main task the distillery and its parent company, Sazerac, wanted to accomplish in the nearly two-hour town hall style assembly.
Sazerac Vice President Sara Saunders started the meeting by telling the crowd that Buffalo Trace was committed to preserving the natural beauty of the Peaks Mill area.
“At the end of the day, I want to reiterate our support at Buffalo Trace for Frankfort and Franklin County,” Saunders said. “We want to continue to have community, economic and environmental growth for many years to come.”
Saunders then handed the microphone over to Charlie Jones, of the law firm McNamara & Jones, who is representing the distillery. Jones told the crowd that he wanted to correct the misinformation concerning the application for a zoning text amendment for the Peaks Mill property.
Jones said that initially the distillery had looked into a zone amendment but decided against it due to Buffalo Trace’s status as a tourist destination and an arboretum.
He said that counties such as Shelby, Nelson, Warren and other counties made bourbon warehousing a conditional use in agricultural zones as opposed to applying for a full change to industrial.
“A text amendment is just a better accommodation to what we are trying to do instead of a full-blown zone change,” Jones said.
He also noted that pursuing a text amendment would allow for more public dialogue than with a zone change.
Jones went through a long list of all the committees and commissions the text amendment and development plans would have to go through. Several of those bodies would have to hold hearings on the matter, giving the public an opportunity to weigh in at almost every step.
He then went into how Buffalo Trace planned to use the acquired land.
Jones pointed out that the distillery is looking to build 18-20 warehouses on 417 acres, which he said that the ration would be around one warehouse per 20-acres.
“We are looking at 417 acres on this tract,” Jones said speaking about the distillery's preservation efforts. “We think we will be using about 32. The warehouses themselves will take up about 16. Then there are roads, retention basin, which takes up to around 30 or 40 acres. We are only going to be using about 10% of the property.”
After the Buffalo Trace representatives gave their presentations, those in attendance asked questions and made comments about concerns they had about the warehouse development.
There were some residents who spoke, that were in favor of the construction.
Ken Carroll, who is the president and CEO of Advanced Manufacturing Professionals as well as the Republican candidate for Franklin County Judge-Executive, said that he is in support of smart growth.
“We have to figure out the balance of the beautiful community that we have here with business and industry,” Carroll told The State Journal after the meeting. “We have to make sure that we have great opportunities for careers for our kids and grandkids.”
A majority of those who spoke during the meeting were not in favor of the development. As well as concerns about losing the natural beauty and resources in Peaks Mill, several speakers said that they did not want to live next to industrial warehouses.
President of local environmental group Envision Franklin County, Chris Schimmoeller, had several questions and comments about the distillery’s presentation. Her inquiries ranged from procedural issues with the text amendment application to exactly how Buffalo Trace was going protect endangered species and wetlands.
She noted that the county comprehensive plan process would give the community more of an opportunity to weigh in on whether or not the land in question should be developed.
“The long-term consequences of a text amendment especially since it is more complicated than just ‘other counties do it,’” Schimmoeller said. “It seems that we should put in the effort to do this right. To study this thoroughly and let the community weigh-in in a way that they are able to use the comprehensive plan process.”
3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller, the Democratic candidate for judge-executive, was on hand for the meeting and said that he is glad that both sides were able to be heard.
The next step for this matter, will be Thursday night as the Zoning Update Committee hears Buffalo Trace’s request for a text amendment on the bourbon warehouses.
That meeting will take place in person at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.