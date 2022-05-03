Trees are a big part of the success of Buffalo Trace Distillery, and this year the distillery found a way to celebrate Arbor Day with the community.
Buffalo Trace hosted 45 Second Street School fourth graders Friday at its farm off U.S. 127 North, where the students planted trees.
The event also included stations where Michael Mueller, president of Inside Out Landscape Design, spoke to the students about butterfly and moth species hosted by the tree species the students planted, and Laura DeWald, Ph.D., a tree improvement specialist with the University of Kentucky, spoke to the students about competition among trees in the forest.
So what did the students learn?
“How to plant trees,” Kam Johnson said.
Planting trees was a new experience for most of the students.
“I did it once with (my grandmother), but she did all the work,” Jathan Courtland said.
The students picked a tree to plant at the farm from a selection of red oak, Eastern white pine, scarlet oak and flowering dogwood.
They also received a sapling to take home to plant, and they talked about the Arbor Day event at school before arriving at the farm.
“They said we were going to plant trees, and we had to act good because we were going to be on TV,” Rashion Ellis said.
Before the students arrived, Buffalo Trace awarded bottles of its Single Oak Project Bourbon to four nonprofit organizations. The bottles are part of the distillery’s pledge to donate 2,022 bottles this year to various nonprofits for fundraising purposes.
“We think it’s important to give back to the community, so today’s event was twofold, educating future generations about the importance of trees, which are vital to our industry, and also donating some of our Single Oak Bourbon to four very worthy organizations, who we hope can raise lots of money for their environmental causes,” Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a press release.
The organizations that received bottles Friday were Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Blackacre Conservancy and White Oak Initiative, all of which will be holding fundraising events later this year with the bourbon.
The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation will pair with the White Oak Initiative on its fundraising efforts.
All four organizations are environmentally focused groups that support environmental education, preservation and sustainability.
The other recipients of the 2,022 bottles have been selected and will be announced soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.