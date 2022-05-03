Trees are a big part of the success of Buffalo Trace Distillery, and this year the distillery found a way to celebrate Arbor Day with the community.

Buffalo Trace hosted 45 Second Street School fourth graders Friday at its farm off U.S. 127 North, where the students planted trees.

The event also included stations where Michael Mueller, president of Inside Out Landscape Design, spoke to the students about butterfly and moth species hosted by the tree species the students planted, and Laura DeWald, Ph.D., a tree improvement specialist with the University of Kentucky, spoke to the students about competition among trees in the forest.

050422.Courtland Johnson Elis_ly.JPG

Second Street students, from left, Jathan Courtland, Kam Johnson and Rashion Ellis help plant a tree at the Buffalo Trace Distillery farm Friday as part of Arbor Day. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

So what did the students learn?

“How to plant trees,” Kam Johnson said.

Planting trees was a new experience for most of the students.

“I did it once with (my grandmother), but she did all the work,” Jathan Courtland said.

050422.Tree Planting Lee_ly.JPG

Second Street student Rachel Lee gets ready to hand a sapling to Henry Morrow during Friday's tree-planing event at the Buffalo Trace Distillery farm. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The students picked a tree to plant at the farm from a selection of red oak, Eastern white pine, scarlet oak and flowering dogwood.

They also received a sapling to take home to plant, and they talked about the Arbor Day event at school before arriving at the farm.

“They said we were going to plant trees, and we had to act good because we were going to be on TV,” Rashion Ellis said.

Before the students arrived, Buffalo Trace awarded bottles of its Single Oak Project Bourbon to four nonprofit organizations. The bottles are part of the distillery’s pledge to donate 2,022 bottles this year to various nonprofits for fundraising purposes.

050422.Tree Planting Camden Johnson_ly.JPG

Jonah Camden, center, and Kam Johnson pick out trees to plant from Blake Redmon Friday at the Buffalo Trace Distillery farm. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“We think it’s important to give back to the community, so today’s event was twofold, educating future generations about the importance of trees, which are vital to our industry, and also donating some of our Single Oak Bourbon to four very worthy organizations, who we hope can raise lots of money for their environmental causes,” Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a press release.

The organizations that received bottles Friday were Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Blackacre Conservancy and White Oak Initiative, all of which will be holding fundraising events later this year with the bourbon.

The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation will pair with the White Oak Initiative on its fundraising efforts.

All four organizations are environmentally focused groups that support environmental education, preservation and sustainability.

The other recipients of the 2,022 bottles have been selected and will be announced soon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription