Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has accessioned close to 4,000 plants, has just been awarded Level II arboretum accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is a global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism.
Buffalo Trace Distillery is also now recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.
The new feature offers a way to explore the more than 400 acres of lush gardens, carefully manicured lawns, and the resplendent variety of trees on the grounds. From the Albert B. Blanton Botanical Gardens surrounding his 1934-built residence on the Distillery’s campus, to the floral displays adorning the Visitor Center and the landscapes in between, all of the flourishing life at 113 Great Buffalo Trace is in areas accessible to visitors in-person, and now online too.
This new online database allows Buffalo Trace Distillery yet another way to share its gardens and support its Level II arboretum accreditation. This level of accreditation granted by ArbNet requires a public education program, at least 100 labelled woody taxa varieties, and a documented inventory of accessions. The distillery has currently accessioned and mapped about 4,000 plants, of which there are 1,600 trees, 1,000 shrubs and 1,400 herbaceous perennial plants.
To see the displays of plants at Buffalo Trace Distillery in-person, self-guided and pre-registered, guided tours of the grounds are available. For more information on the tours, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com/visit-us.html.
