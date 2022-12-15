A large crowd of employees and guests gathered outside of Warehouse No. 43 "V" on the Buffalo Trace campus as the distillery rolled out its 8 millionth barrel of bourbon poured since the end of Prohibition.
During the event, Mark Brown, president and CEO of Sazerac, Buffalo Trace's parent company, put the 8 million barrels in perspective while addressing the crowd.
"You might say, '8 million, interesting number,' but you do realize that is 2.4 billion bottles," Brown noted. "In turn that is 60 billion drinks. Six, zero, billion drinks. That is 674 million drinks a year, every year since prohibition."
Freddie Johnson, VIP Lead and third generation Buffalo Trace employee, said that the barrel is a huge milestone for the distillery, its employees and Frankfort as a whole.
"It is not just liquid in a bottle, it is about establishing relationships," Johnson said gesturing to the crowd during an interview with The State Journal. "These folks are bonding in the crowd. I think that it is indicative of what is happening in the community."
The 7 millionth barrel, which was filled in April 2018, was rolled out of the world's smallest bonded warehouse to make room for the 8 millionth. The former warehouse "V" tenant will continue to be aged in a different warehouse.
The million barrel milestones do not have a set pattern as far as when they are poured. It took the distillery from 10 years to go from 6 million to 7 million barrels. Prior to 6 million, there was a 27-year gap between that and 5 million.
With Buffalo Trace ramping up its bourbon production to keep up with the booming industry, Master Distiller Harlan Wheatley is expecting the 9 millionth barrel to be filled within the next few years.
Over the last few years the distillery has spent more than $1.2 billion on expansion projects including building more barrel warehouses, fermenters and grain cookers.
"What this means to the entire distillery is that this is a great way to showcase our expansion efforts and it is our way of measuring what we are trying to do and continue to do," Wheatley said of the occasion.
State and local officials were also on hand to celebrate the day. Both Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, made remarks to the crowd noting Kentucky's reputation for making the best bourbon in the world.
"I have to say to Harlan and his team, you all make an incredible bourbon," Beshear said during his speech. "Think about how many people are first introduced to Kentucky through bourbon. You do us proud. You ensure that when people think about our state, many of which have never been here, they think of the quality and craftsmanship you put in every barrel and ultimately every bottle."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That's a heck of a lot of fungus among us from all that off-gassing bourbon in those barrels!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.