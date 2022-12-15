DSC_9740.JPG

Buffalo Trace employees push the 8 millionth barrel towards the warehouse. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

A large crowd of employees and guests gathered outside of Warehouse No. 43 "V" on the Buffalo Trace campus as the distillery rolled out its 8 millionth barrel of bourbon poured since the end of Prohibition.

DSC_9715.JPG

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the crowd standing next to the 7 millionth barrel, before the 8 millionth is rolled into Warehouse No. 43 "V". (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

During the event, Mark Brown, president and CEO of Sazerac, Buffalo Trace's parent company, put the 8 million barrels in perspective while addressing the crowd. 

DSC_9753.JPG

(Ben Mackin | State Journal)

