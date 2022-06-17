The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted to deny the approval of a resolution that would ask the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission to hold a hearing to amend a zoning ordinance to allow for spirit warehousing in zoning districts marked as rural residential (RR) and agricultural (AG).
Despite the decision, there was a lot of confusion among the magistrates as to why the matter was on the agenda in the first place.
The text amendment brought before them was in reference to Buffalo Trace Distillery’s efforts to build warehouses in the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County. Buffalo Trace’s attorney Charlie Jones has appeared before the planning commission’s zoning update committee twice. At both meetings, one in February and one in May, the matter was tabled after extensive public comment.
On Thursday Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks told the fiscal court that the matter before them was not a decision to approve or deny the text amendment.
“The resolution before the court, and I will let Mr. Jones speak in a minute, is to present the matter for planning and zoning [boards] to consider amending your text ordinance,” Sparks said to the fiscal court. “It is not a resolution stating you are going to do so. It is not an authorization indicating to anybody that the court is going to agree to the thing in question.”
While Judge-Executive Huston Wells said at the beginning of the meeting that he was not accepting public commentary, he did ask Jones why he was requesting that the court approve the resolution.
“It was brought to my attention, by the counsel who appeared at the subcommittee meeting, that he didn’t think we could do that,” Jones said of his initial approach. “I thought we could, but looking at it another way, he had a very valid argument and he had an attorney general opinion to back him up.”
Jones was referencing the May 27 zoning update meeting in which Randal Strobo, an attorney hired by some of the Peaks Mills residents, noted that the proposed text amendment went against the county comprehensive plan. He also pointed out that based on a 2011 opinion from the Kentucky attorney general’s office that a text amendment could not be brought before the committee by an applicant. Instead, it had to be brought by a government entity.
Jones said that the proposed resolution was in front of the fiscal court now in an effort to do things correctly.
At the end of the meeting magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth voted against the resolution.
Sebastian, who represents the 1st District, said that many of the magistrates' questions had not been answered.
“This is unusual for this course of action to come before us,” she said before casting her vote. “The process is already afoot. It has been in a forum, it’s had hearings, it’s received testimony from the public, it’s received testimony from the applicant, it’s had staff input and it remains under consideration. So to me it’s a little bit perplexing why this issue through a resolution is now before two bodies.”
Sixth District Magistrate Lambert Moore, who voted to approve the resolution along with J.W. Blackburn and Wells, said that he thought the issue needed more discourse.
“To me a 'no' vote on this is saying that I don’t want people to have another say about this,” he said during the vote. “I am a definite advocate for people having their say. So I am a yes.”
With the fiscal court’s decision not to touch the matter, what to do next about Buffalo Trace’s proposed text amendment is still up to the zoning update committee. Its next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.
