Beginning Tuesday, Buffalo Trace Distillery plans to donate a case of its Clear Spring, 190-proof alcohol to a list of approved organizations to use as a disinfectant.
According to a press release, the following groups may apply: first responders, government agencies, law enforcement, 501(c)(3) nonprofits and health care facilities.
"Buffalo Trace Distillery cares deeply about those affected by the COVID-19," the release states. "We are especially concerned about the lack of supplies to eliminate pathogens for our first responders and others in essential industries who may be affected by COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky."
The approved individuals and groups are asked to fill out this form at https://forms.gle/GcBHCvkKbKKnsvXx6 to be considered.
One case of Clear Spring has 12 bottles. Instructions from the World Health Organization on how to use the alcohol as a disinfectant will be included in each case.
According to the release, Buffalo Trace's supply of Clear Spring is limited. Due to state law, only individuals and organizations based in Kentucky are eligible.
Approved organizations or individuals will pick up their case at Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace, between noon and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A copy of their Tax ID number or confirmation email with photo ID will be required for pickup. Individuals must be 21 or older.
The company stresses that Clear Spring is not a hand sanitizer.
"It is a high proof potable spirit which can be used on non-porous surfaces for eliminating pathogens," the release reads. "Instructions from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the proper mixture for a medical grade formula will be included with each case."
The release states there may be an opportunity for consumers outside of the approved list to purchase Clear Spring for their own use in the near future.
