Buffalo Trace Distillery will again be hosting a holiday lights display.

The distillery welcomes visitors to drive through the premises starting Thursday through Jan. 1. The drive-thru lights display will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night. 

Lighting of the Trace 1.JPG

Santa Claus greets hundreds of children at Buffalo Trace Distillery in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person events, such as the Lighting of the Trace and Santa Nights will not be taking place this year. Buffalo Trace will kick-off its drive-through lights tradition with a virtual Lighting of the Trace via Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Buffalo Trace Distillery Facebook page.

Santa Claus will make special socially-distanced appearances from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 through Dec. 12. He will be stationed along the light route and will be following COVID-19 precautions and standing at a safe distance.

While not able to personally hear individual wishes, children and families can see Santa on the driving route from the comfort of their car. Also on the nights that Santa is on the route, children may hand their letters to one of Santa’s elves who will place them in a special North Pole mailbox for Santa to read later. Individually pre-wrapped treats will also be handed out by Santa’s elves. This will be in lieu of the traditionally held in-person Santa Nights.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace. Visitors should enter at the main distillery entrance, and everyone is asked to remain in their cars throughout the light route.

There is no charge to drive through the lights at Buffalo Trace. Distillery helpers will be following all health and safety guidelines. Drive-thru guests are not required to wear masks inside their cars. The distillery’s Visitor Center and Gift Shop will not be open during the drive-through hours, but online shopping is available at https://buffalotracegiftshop.com/.

For more information or questions, contact Emily Doss at 502-783-5617 or edoss@buffalotrace.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription