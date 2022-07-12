Buffalo Trace Distillery announced Tuesday that it will be adding a new tourist attraction to its facility. 

Representatives from the distillery have not specified what the new attraction will be, other than to say it will involve dining and tourism.

They have also said the location for the new facility will be on Fair Oaks Lane just off Wilkinson Boulevard, a spot currently occupied by a BP gas station. Buffalo Trace, which owns the property, plans to repurpose the gas station to go along with its design.

Construction on the new facility will begin in early September. The gas station will continue to operate through the end of August. 

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery we are always looking for ways to engage and inspire our visitors and residents of our local community alike,” said Vice President Sara Saunders in a press release. “As we look to the future, we’re committed to honoring the traditions of our 234-year history while also embracing change as we aim to invite even more whiskey lovers into our family. This exciting project does just that, and we are thrilled to be adding another quality dining and tourism destination for both Franklin County residents as well as the 400,000 plus guests from around the world who visit our distillery each year.”

Buffalo Trace officials and local business leaders said that the new destination will inject significant revenue into the local community, paving the way for the creation of new local jobs and serving as a strong tie-in to the downtown Frankfort redevelopment master plan.

“As a longtime Franklin County resident and business owner, I am thrilled to see our neighbor, Buffalo Trace Distillery, continuing to pour resources and new opportunity back into our growing community,” said Marc Stone, President of Stonebridge Hospitality, the area’s largest hotelier. “This new experience, available to visitors from across the globe who come right here to Franklin County, will encourage guests to spend more time here, a benefit to every local business.”

The project also has the backing of the Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who said that it will be a boon for the local economy. 

“Our commonwealth’s world-famous bourbon industry is a vital component of our thriving agriculture ecosystem,” Quarles said in the press release. “We are thrilled to see the historic Buffalo Trace Distillery continue to expand through this exciting project that will showcase Kentucky Proud food and beverages to an even wider audience in the years to come.”

Saunders said that the facility is projected to be completed and open by summer 2023.

