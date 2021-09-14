Contribution to the Community Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery hosted its 21st annual “Contribution to the Community” reception Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Distillery. This year several organizations in Frankfort/Franklin County received a total of $80,000 from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Over the years, the Distillery has donated more than $1.4 million since the program started.

The following organizations were honored for their work in the community: American Red Cross–Franklin County Chapter, Bluegrass Care Navigators, CASA of the Bluegrass, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, Franklin County Council on Aging, Franklin County Humane Society, Franklin County Women & Family Shelter, Frankfort Arts Foundation, Josephine Sculpture Park, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Kentucky Historical Society, Kings Center, L.I.F.E. House For Animals, Preservation Kentucky, The Resource Office for Social Ministries, The Salvation Army of Frankfort, Sunshine Center & Family Abuse Services, Inc, Thorn Hill Education Center, and the YMCA of Frankfort.

Each year Buffalo Trace Distillery proudly gives back to the community by acknowledging organizations that help make a difference and improve the quality of life locally. Members of the recipient organizations and Buffalo Trace employees were in attendance for the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription