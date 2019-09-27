Growing up as a home-schooled kid in Lexington, Bethany Brooke Anderson always dreamed of telling stories.
After graduating with a theater degree from the University of Kentucky, those dreams took her to Hollywood. A group of Kentucky friends had decided to move there together, but when the time came, Anderson was the only one who actually packed her belongings and drove out west.
The dream wasn’t what she imagined. With $500 in her pocket, she found herself endlessly auditioning for movie roles, living alone in a tiny apartment and racking up parking tickets.
Discouraged with her acting pursuits and needing a creative outlet, she decided to write a novel called "Burning Kentucky."
“I’ve always loved the Appalachian region,” Anderson said.
Eventually, she decided to turn the novel into a screenplay, come home to Kentucky and film it with local actors and crew. It would be a way to exercise her creativity and bring the film industry back to her home state.
"Burning Kentucky" is about a young eastern Kentucky woman searching for the missing pieces of a mysterious event that killed her family. When the truth is revealed, she must choose between the love of a man or avenging her blood.
Anderson submitted an application to the Kentucky Film Office and the project qualified for tax rebates for filming in the Bluegrass. She also generated money from a few private investors and an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. More support came when Anderson and her producing partners secured sponsorships from local businesses, such as Ale-8-One, West Sixth Brewing and Kentucky for Kentucky.
Anderson held auditions in Lexington. More than 300 people showed up and more than 100 auditioned at open casting calls in Hazard and Paducah.
With her actors cast, Anderson started shooting the movie in 2014 in Possum Trot. But her team soon hit a wall. They ran out of money and halted production. Discouraged, Anderson returned to L.A. with only half her movie shot.
But "Burning Kentucky" would not let her go.
At one point, Anderson had worked as an assistant to filmmaker Karen Moncrieff, whose movie "The Trials of Cate McCall" took more than five years to complete. Observing Moncrieff’s struggles, Anderson took heart from the reality that sometimes it can take years to get a movie made. Anderson also appeared in that 2013 film.
She also drew inspiration from a cohort of artists she met in Louisville, including Lauren Argo, a visual artist who became the production designer on "Burning Kentucky." Dara Tiller, an actress from Hazard, was another motivator. It was a group of artists creating for the pure love of it.
“They were creating work, but were storytellers without chasing fame,” Anderson said.
Determined that she would finish the film, even if it meant shooting the remainder of it on her iPhone, Anderson set a new start date on the calendar to finish shooting "Burning Kentucky."
“Nobody wants to get on a train that’s not moving,” she said.
Anderson’s faith paid off and people once again rallied around the project. She came back to her home state and finally finished shooting the film in 2017 in Harlan. Although one actress had grown from a teenager by then, it fortuitously worked to their advantage since the character ages several years in the movie.
It took another year to complete post-production on the film, including editing and sound mixing. With the movie finally finished, Anderson took it on the road in 2018 to various film festivals, including Mammoth, Garden State and Chattanooga, where it won Best Picture and Best Actress for lead Augie Duke.
For now, Anderson said she’s done with acting. Instead, she will focus on writing and directing. She plans to shoot the next three films she’ll write in Kentucky.
What advice does she have for aspiring filmmakers? Anderson puts it simply: “Don’t stop.”
Burning Kentucky recently secured a streaming deal with indie distributor Gravitas Pictures. It will have its Frankfort premiere at The Grand Theatre on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://grandtheatrefrankfort.org/ or by calling 502-352-7469.