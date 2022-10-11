When God took Ryker Charles Smith into his arms this summer, Frankfort enclosed its around the infant’s family. And neither has let go.
The son of Kaylah and Tyler Smith, Ryker passed away on July 27 at 3 months old.
“Ryker was special from the beginning,” Kaylah told The State Journal on Tuesday. “He was and is perfect!”
He was the first male born on Kaylah’s side of the family in 40 years, blessed with a calm nature and easy temperament that brightened everyone’s mood, Ryker possessed the cutest laugh, which she defined as “music to all of us.”
“Ryker’s captivating eyes were the color of an unclouded sky around noon — sky blue,” she said. “He had a dimple on his left cheek that made you smile whenever he smiled, which was often.”
He was and continues to be loved by all who knew him — especially grandparents, Vince and Kellie Lang, Sam and Tina Roberts, Loren Smith and Heather and Jamie Harvey.
“We are blessed to have such a close family. We have never taken this for granted,” Kaylah explained. “We are always there for each other on happy and sad occasions.”
The day Ryker passed was the worst day in the family’s lives.
“We were shocked with Ryker’s sudden death never thinking something this terrifying could happen to us,” she stated.
“When this tragedy struck and the news had gotten out, our family, friends and community started calling, texting and showing up with food, flowers, wind chimes, trees, remembrance novelties and hugs. We even had a star named after Ryker.”
The family is eternally grateful for the support it has received. Their church family at Hillcrest Baptist was there from the start. They noted the professionalism and compassionate care received at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
“Our youngest daughter, Sydney, is a freshman on the Western Hills dance team and her team showed up first providing all the necessities to help with the many visitors that showed up on our doorstep,” added Kellie Lang, who also serves as Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator.
The death of an infant is emotionally traumatic and the family has been coping the best they can.
“Do not take one day for granted,” Kellie said. “When you first see your child or grandchild you automatically start seeing their future.”
It’s the speculation of what could have been that is painful — picking out their first holiday attire, wondering what hobbies they will choose, seeing them graduate, date, drive their first car, building their first home to even dreaming about their future children.
“Once they have been taken from you, everything is gone in a flash,” Kaylah remarked. “All of your dreams are gone only to be replaced with the nightmare of reality.”
To honor Ryker, a group of family friends are partnering with Star Legacy Foundation to host Butterfly Kisses, an infant and child loss awareness event, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Ward Oates Amphitheater.
A ceremony of remembrance starts at 1:15 p.m. followed by a one-mile walk along Ryker’s Route on the River View Park trail. A family fun celebration featuring food, music and activities begins at 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. However, donations for Star Legacy Foundation, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pregnancy loss and neonatal death and improving care for families who experience such tragedies, will be accepted.
“Anyone in the community is encouraged to come and participate in honor of Ryker or anyone else who has been impacted by infant and pregnancy loss, and there are opportunities to honor those individuals on the event website and in person at the event,” Blair Hecker, one of the event organizers and the city’s community engagement project manager, commented.
Ryker’s final resting place is on the family farm where he is able to look over his loved ones forever.
“We are in the process of planting a butterfly garden memorial where Ryker is buried in order to watch butterflies play over him,” Kaylah explained.
She went on to add how we often hear the phrase “It takes a village,” but don’t truly grasp what those words mean.
“We are that village! Community effort involves everyone — our family, your family, neighbors, the whole community,” Kaylah stated.
“We could not have made it through the first weeks without the outpouring of prayers and support from our town,” Kellie added. “We are so thankful to have chosen Frankfort as our home.”
