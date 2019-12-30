A group representing the Frankfort Plant Board and other cable companies across the country is currently negotiating with the Fox Corporation to offer Fox channels to cable customers, and if an agreement is not reached, the cable company may not be able to air Fox channels in the future.
The National Cable Television Cooperative is working toward an agreement to continue offering Fox channels, which includes FOX News, FOX Business and FOX Sports 1 and 2. The negotiations could affect more than a million viewers, according to a news release from FPB.
NCTC represents independent cable companies to secure network contracts at the lowest prices possible. Fox is asking for an increase more than 10 times the rate of inflation, the group says. Since 2004, the network has increased rates for FOX News by almost 800%. If the proposed agreement was accepted as is, the cost would go directly to FPB customers.
“We cannot agree to unreasonable terms and rate increases that will directly impact our customers’ monthly bills,” according to FPB’s news release.
The negotiations have until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., which is when the current contract expires. If an agreement is not reached at that time, Fox may force the cable companies to stop airing its channels. FPB spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey said these major negotiations typically go until the last minute.
“NCTC has never let a channel go dark during negotiations,” she said. “They’ve either worked out a deal by the deadline or worked out an extension to negotiate further.”