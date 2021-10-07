Matthew Barham

Cadet Captain Matthew Barham, of Taylorsville, was presented with the Amelia Earhart Award on Tuesday by Brigadier General Brian Wertzler, the Deputy Adjutant General and Land Component Commander of the KY Army National Guard. (courtesy Julie Oliver)

Cadet Captain Matthew Barham earned an honor only granted to around 3% of all civil air patrol cadets at a ceremony at the Kentucky Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters in Frankfort on Tuesday. 

On hand to present the Amelia Earhart Award to Barham was Brigadier General Brian Wertzler, the Deputy Adjutant General and Land Component Commander of the KY Army National Guard. The achievement lifted Barham to the rank of Cadet Captain.

To gain the honor, the 16-year-old eleventh-grader from Taylorsville excelled in both examinations related to flight and leadership as well as a physical fitness test, he told the State Journal.

“A very small amount of cadets that join Civil Air Patrol make it this far just because of how hard it is and the tests that you have to take and the time that you have to put into the program,” Barham said.

Barham said that Amelia Earhart award recipients, despite making only about 3% of civil air patrol cadets, generally comprise about 10% of service academy classes. The U.S. Air Force Academy in particular looks favorably at honorees.

The achievement comes after weekly visits to Frankfort dating as far back as Barham’s introduction to the cadet program in 2018.

