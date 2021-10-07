Cadet Captain Matthew Barham, of Taylorsville, was presented with the Amelia Earhart Award on Tuesday by Brigadier General Brian Wertzler, the Deputy Adjutant General and Land Component Commander of the KY Army National Guard. (courtesy Julie Oliver)
Cadet Captain Matthew Barham earned an honor only granted to around 3% of all civil air patrol cadets at a ceremony at the Kentucky Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters in Frankfort on Tuesday.
On hand to present the Amelia Earhart Award to Barham was Brigadier General Brian Wertzler, the Deputy Adjutant General and Land Component Commander of the KY Army National Guard. The achievement lifted Barham to the rank of Cadet Captain.
To gain the honor, the 16-year-old eleventh-grader from Taylorsville excelled in both examinations related to flight and leadership as well as a physical fitness test, he told the State Journal.
“A very small amount of cadets that join Civil Air Patrol make it this far just because of how hard it is and the tests that you have to take and the time that you have to put into the program,” Barham said.
Barham said that Amelia Earhart award recipients, despite making only about 3% of civil air patrol cadets, generally comprise about 10% of service academy classes. The U.S. Air Force Academy in particular looks favorably at honorees.
The achievement comes after weekly visits to Frankfort dating as far back as Barham’s introduction to the cadet program in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.