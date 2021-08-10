Kentucky 811 hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 at least two full working days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. 

811 Day

Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. Striking a single line can cause injury, costly damages, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by online or by phone. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require contacting 811 before starting. 

Homeowners and contractors start the 811 process by submitting information about planned digging either at Kentucky811.org or by phone at 811. Kentucky 811 will notify the appropriate member utility companies, which will dispatch professional utility locators to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with colored paint and/or flags. Submitting a locate request online via Kentucky811.org is the quickest and easiest way to start the process of getting utilities marked.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind both homeowners and professional contractors that contacting Kentucky 811 before digging eliminates the risk of severe damage and striking an underground utility line,” said Justin Sell, Director of Operations and Technology. “We are all relying on crucial utilities to connect us and maintain our safety, and submitting a locate request at Kentucky811.org or by calling 811 is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. 

Visit Kentucky811.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription