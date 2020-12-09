2020 will go down in the history books. A world-changing virus that has infected and killed many, a nationwide reckoning on race in America, a pivotal election — all of these and more will leave their mark on America, Kentucky and Frankfort for years to come.

Do you have a story to share? It can be big or small, happy or sad, long or short — anything in the year 2020 that changed your life.

The State Journal is asking for your input on how 2020 changed your life. We want to document this year as it was.

Please fill out the form below if you'd like to share any information — a personal story, an under-covered topic, anything at all — or email news@state-journal.com or austin.horn@state-journal.com.

Here is the link to fill out the form: https://forms.gle/JWiGeP6D7LYRPBso7

