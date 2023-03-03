Gov. Andy Beshear closed out Severe Weather Awareness Week with a special press conference detailing the state’s anticipated response to a band of severe storms and winds stretching from Alabama to Ohio as a cold front moves into the region. 

A state of emergency was declared earlier in the morning, and the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was set at the highest level before federal resources were activated.

Beshear Spring Weather Update

Gov. Andy Beshear delivers severe weather updates from the Capitol on Friday morning. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription