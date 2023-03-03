Gov. Andy Beshear closed out Severe Weather Awareness Week with a special press conference detailing the state’s anticipated response to a band of severe storms and winds stretching from Alabama to Ohio as a cold front moves into the region.
A state of emergency was declared earlier in the morning, and the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was set at the highest level before federal resources were activated.
“This is expected to be a prolonged weather event,” Beshear said. “And we have already lost far too many of our fellow Kentuckians to severe weather recently.”
He went on to laud local school officials’ decisions to cancel classes Friday in light of the potential for severe weather. Both Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools called off classes Thursday evening.
State offices were ordered to close at 11 a.m., and both the City of Frankfort and Franklin County government offices closed at the same time to allow employees to get home safely. Only those employees deemed essential under emergency protocols were asked to stay.
Beshear and EOC Director Col. Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians to avoid unnecessary travel, saying that if you have to travel, to follow the same protocols set during December’s “polar plunge.”
When the press conference started, Beshear noted that there were 60 individual tornado watches in effect throughout the area in the path of this storm. With heavy rains expected, Franklin County is under a flood watch until 4 p.m., with the largest rainfall totals expected north of the Bluegrass Parkway.
“Flash flooding has already been reported in Jefferson County,” Slinker said. “So please do not drive your car across flooded roads. As the governor reminded us, ‘turn around, don’t drown.'"
Winds following the storms are predicted to be sustained between 25 and 30 mph, with gusts of 55 to 65 mph and more also expected, with highest likelihoods for damage and “spin-up” tornadoes coming between 4 and 7 p.m.
“High profile vehicles are at the greatest risk,” Slinker continued. “In weather like this, a semi flipped on its side is just as dangerous as one that jackknifes on ice.”
Travel conditions are expected to clear up by Saturday morning, with temperatures falling to near freezing overnight.
