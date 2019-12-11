Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron has appointed former Gov. Matt Bevin’s chief deputy general counsel as solicitor general, a newly created position where he will serve as the state’s advocate in cases before the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
Chad Meredith previously coordinated and oversaw appellate litigation involving executive branch agencies from 2015-2019. He also advised the governor and executive branch officials on policy matters, Executive Branch Ethics Code compliance, and various other legal issues.
“Chad’s experience advocating for Kentucky within the appellate court system makes him an ideal choice to serve as solicitor general,” said Cameron. “Many of Kentucky’s most pressing and significant legal issues are decided on appeal, and I know that Chad will represent the best interests of Kentuckians.”
Before joining the Bevin administration, Meredith was an attorney with the firm of Ransdell & Roach, PLLC, and Frost Brown Todd, LLC, where he served as a member of each firm’s Appellate Practice Group and engaged in business and tort litigation.
“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to serve in Attorney General-elect Cameron’s administration,” Meredith said. “I look forward to helping the Attorney General-elect fight for Kentucky in court.”
Kentucky law provides that the attorney general shall appear in all cases in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals wherein the commonwealth is interested. One of the primary responsibilities of the attorney general is to defend guilty verdicts secured by Kentucky’s prosecutors in criminal cases, and Meredith will focus most of his efforts in that area.
“Chad’s experience before state and federal appellate courts makes him an obvious choice as solicitor general,” said incoming Deputy Attorney General Barry Dunn. “General-elect Cameron has promised to defend the laws passed by the General Assembly, assist local prosecutors, and fight federal overreach, and Chad will be on the front line of these efforts.”
Almost every state has a solicitor general within the Office of the Attorney General, with Kentucky being one of the few exceptions. Cameron says he plans to ask the General Assembly to write this position into state law in the upcoming legislative session.
Meredith, a native of Leitchfield, earned his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University and his law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law, graduating summa cum laude from both institutions.
Upon graduation from law school, he completed federal judicial clerkships with Judge John Rogers on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, then for Judge Amul Thapar with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Meredith lives in Lexington with his wife, Rebekah, and three children.
He is also the son of state Sen. Steve Meredith of Leitchfield.