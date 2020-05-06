Fifty-two attorneys general have sent a letter calling on USTelecom, the leading organization representing telecommunications providers, and its Industry Traceback Group, or ITG, to continue their collaboration by bolstering technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers.
The AGs met with the groups in January, according to the letter, “to both augment and streamline the information-sharing process in order to better facilitate enforcement actions by state attorneys general. We now write you to memorialize those discussions and to underscore how important these collaborative efforts are to the state attorneys general.”
The letter asks USTelecom to advance the ITG’s abilities in identifying robocall campaigns, trends and business ecosystems; conducting automated traceback investigations; and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies.
“Illegal robocalls create unnecessary disruptions and can lead to confusion and even fraud for Kentucky consumers,” Cameron said. “We’re committed to taking action on behalf of Kentuckians to crack down on these calls. The letter sent by our bipartisan coalition serves to strengthen the existing relationship we have with USTelecom and encourages the development of increased capabilities and technologies to stop robocallers from illegally targeting consumers.”
This move by the attorneys general is welcomed by Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, who has sponsored legislation dealing with robocalls.
“I believe that state leaders have a certain responsibility to protect our citizen's private information and track fraudulent robocalls,” Bratcher said. “For the past several years, I have worked diligently to find a solution for this matter. By joining this bipartisan coalition, Attorney General Cameron is bringing awareness to a significant issue and is taking action to reduce the number of infuriating phone calls and the number of vulnerable Kentuckians getting scammed.”
A key part of the collaboration would be for USTelecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps. When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal.
The process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to expedite subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data. The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing temporary restraining orders that could stop a live robocall campaign in its tracks.
