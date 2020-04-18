Roped off

Saying that threatening criminal action for protesting at the Capitol is “far too heavy-handed,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron took to his Facebook page on Friday afternoon to make a statement about a barrier put in place by the Kentucky State Police.

The barricade is one part of security measures taken by police after protesters gathered and chanted on Wednesday. A parade of protesters made their way around the Capitol on Friday. Some of the vehicles were clad with banners that read, “Let us work!!” and “It’s about liberty.”

President Trump tweeted support for protesters in Michigan and Virginia on Friday morning. Protests have been springing up across the United States since mid-week.

Cameron’s full statement on Facebook:

"I support the right of Kentuckians to gather at the Capitol and express their opinions on policies they disagree with.

"In an attempt to heal our country and our state from sickness, we must not create long-lasting wounds in our democracy. We can’t lose sight of the core principles and freedoms our country is built upon.

"Threatening criminal action against Kentuckians assembled at the Capitol is far too heavy-handed. As is often said, 'It’s the people’s house.'”

