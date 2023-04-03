Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert warning Kentuckians of possible construction and repair scams following the severe storms in parts of Kentucky. 

“Bad actors often follow current events to take advantage of consumers,” said Cameron. “We want to make sure our neighbors in parts of Kentucky do not suffer additional financial losses to possible construction and repair scams. Kentuckians can call 502-696-5485 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams to report any suspected fraud.”

