Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert warning Kentuckians of possible construction and repair scams following the severe storms in parts of Kentucky.
“Bad actors often follow current events to take advantage of consumers,” said Cameron. “We want to make sure our neighbors in parts of Kentucky do not suffer additional financial losses to possible construction and repair scams. Kentuckians can call 502-696-5485 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams to report any suspected fraud.”
Out of town or dishonest contractors may go door-to-door to solicit business from Kentuckians who have experienced property damage. While not all door-to-door contractors are scammers, some may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make promises they can’t deliver. Kentuckians can avoid falling for construction and repair scams by following these tips:
• Contact your insurance company. If you are insured, discuss your policy coverage and filing requirements with your insurance company. Ask your adjuster for an estimate for repair costs. Ask your insurance company to recommend reputable contractors to assist with repairs.
• Research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org, get a reference from friends or family, and check with your local government agency responsible for registering or licensing contractors. Be sure to gather more than one estimate.
• Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services.
• Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay a contractor directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary. Review contracts carefully, and do not sign documents that give a contractor the right to your insurance claims.
• Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor. Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches.
While the Attorney General’s Office has not received scam complaints related to construction repairs following the recent severe storms in parts of Kentucky, the office urges Kentuckians to watch out for possible fraud.
Kentuckians may report scams by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
