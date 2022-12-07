A group of around 30 people were on hand at the Expree Credit Union on Tuesday night to participate in the 35th Annual Love Lights a Tree service.

The service acts as a way to both honor people affected by cancer and as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

The tree featured in this year's event is decorated with ornaments honoring those who donated to cancer research. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Carla Hawkins, president of the Frankfort chapter of Phi Beta Psi, a national cancer research fundraising organization, made the opening remarks during the Tuesday night's 37th Annual Love Lights A Tree service. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

