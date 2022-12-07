Carla Hawkins, president of the Frankfort chapter of Phi Beta Psi, a national cancer research fundraising organization, made the opening remarks during the Tuesday night's 37th Annual Love Lights A Tree service. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
A group of around 30 people were on hand at the Expree Credit Union on Tuesday night to participate in the 35th Annual Love Lights a Tree service.
The service acts as a way to both honor people affected by cancer and as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
For the last several years the event has been organized by the local Eta Alpha chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority, which is a civic organization that works to fight cancer and support cancer patients and their families.
Carla Hawkins, the chapter's president, said that her organization gladly hosts the event for the research society.
"For us it is a companion organization with the same mission," Hawkins noted. "Cancer research and helping people who have had cancer. For us it is a good reset for the year. We do a lot of fundraisers like the golf scramble and a lot of things that are more action oriented. This is more for fellowship."
Hawkins went on to say that proceeds are raised before the event and that every cent raised will go directly to the American Cancer Society.
"This is our gift to them every year," she said.
The ceremony featured an invocation by Dr. John T. Opsata, retired minister at the First Christian Church.
"It is organizations like this and others who spend their time and their energy raising money, that we know and we live for the day when there is a cure for cancer," Opsata said during the opening prayer.
He was followed by a performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" by Western Hills High School student, McKenzie White. Frankfort native and breast cancer survivor, Amber Ballinger was also on hand to share the story of her battle with the disease.
Just before the official lighting of the tree, names of people who succumbed to cancer were read aloud, as well as those currently in treatment.
Phi Beta Psi was started in Columbus, Ohio, in 1904 as a general service organization. In 1941 the sorority made cancer research its national project and currently has 67 chapters nationwide.
In addition to the one in Frankfort, which was started in 1964, Phi Beta Psi has a chapter in Louisville, both of which raise funds for cancer research and for supporting those who are diagnosed.
