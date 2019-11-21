Frankfort residents gathered in front of the Old State Capitol for a town tradition Thursday evening — marking the first day of the 2019 Candlelight.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort Mayor Bill May, along with May’s granddaughter, Lillian, and Clark Effron, pressed a button to light the Christmas tree in front of the Old Capitol.
The event, which takes place in Downtown Frankfort, marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season in Frankfort. Attendees got Christmas shopping done, supported local non-profit organizations or enjoyed activities fit for the whole family. More than 40 businesses are participating in the weekend.
A few members of Scouts BSA Troop One were selling baked goods and sandwiches along West Broadway during the opening night of Candlelight to support their activities and various charities. Scout Ben Weiss said his favorite part of the Christmas season is “giving.”
Multiple Scouts said they had been to Candlelight before and saw it as a tradition.
“You get to walk downtown and see everything,” said Scout Nate Reid.
Phyllis Burnett, a Frankfort resident, brought her granddaughter Amber Chapman, of Lawerenceburg, to Candlelight on Thursday. The two waited in line for one of the free horse-drawn carriage rides that made a loop around downtown.
“We love it,” Burnett said. The event has become a holiday custom for the pair.
There is still time to get in the holiday spirit in Downtown Frankfort at Candlelight. The event will last until Sunday. Highlights include:
- Deals and promotions at various businesses
- The Capital City Activity Center’s Gingerbread House Contest at the Kentucky History Center
- Selfies with Santa at Paul Sawyier Public Library on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
- A showing of the Polar Express at the Grand Theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $3.
See a full schedule for Candlelight on Downtown Frankfort’s website.