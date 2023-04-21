Capital Area Master Gardeners is having its annual plant sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lakeview Park on Lakeview Drive.

The master gardeners grow a large variety of plants. Among selections will be vegetables, herbs, perennials, native plants and much, much more from $2 a plant to $5 for native trees.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription