The good news is the "substantial completion/open to traffic" date for the Second Street corridor is still set for Aug. 1.

The bad news is the traffic pattern change is in store for Capital Avenue and Second Street starting next week.

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, Pace Contracting is well along in its work in the Second Street block between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue with some demolition work already done on both sides of Capital Avenue.  

"As part of the project, the contractor will completely reconstruct Capital Avenue between Second Street and the end of the Capital Avenue Bridge," he said. 
Download PDF Capital Avenue Phase 1
 
While the work is ongoing, there will be a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction. 
 
Capital Avenue reconstruction will be done in two phases and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has already approved a maintenance of traffic plan for Phase 1, which Pace Contracting will implement next week.
 
During Phase 1, two traffic lanes — one in each direction — will be moved to the east (toward the VFW building) so that the contractor can demolish and reconstruct about one-half of the intersections and roadway on the west side of Capital Avenue. As a result, both directions of traffic will be on the east side of the Capital Avenue median. 
 
There will be no parking along this side of Capital Avenue between Second and Third streets. The traffic signals at Second and Capital will be temporarily turned off so there will be no stopping at this intersection. However, there will be a temporary all-way stop at the Third Street and Capital Avenue intersection. This will allow southbound traffic to "jog" over to the other side of the median at Third Street. The only turn allowed at Capital Avenue from East Second Street will be a right turn. Construction warning signs indicating a 25 mph speed limit will be posted.
 
Phase 1 is expected to take four to six weeks and then traffic will be shifted onto the new roadway so that the contractor can complete the rest of Capital Avenue during Phase 2.  

