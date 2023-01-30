Ethan Hawke and his production team are returning to Frankfort Wednesday and Thursday for location shoots on his latest film, "Wildcat."

Capital Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic intermittently from Second Street to State Street both days between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. No parking will be permitted either day on Capital Avenue and, according to the city, any vehicles left on site will be towed. 

Capital Ave Flyer - 1

Road closures for filming of Wildcat this Wednesday and Thursday. Courtesy of the City of Frankfort

