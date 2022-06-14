Speeding and pedestrian safety issues have prompted city leaders to look into traffic calming measures on one of Frankfort’s main thoroughfares.
At Monday’s city commission work session, Sara Anderson, deputy director of public works, addressed some of the concerns and suggested that the city talk with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) about steps that can be taken to alleviate some of the problems.
Anderson said some of the requests and suggestions from local organizations, such as WalkBike Frankfort, include implementing a four-way stop at the Capital Avenue-Fourth Street intersection; a potential three-way stop at Capital Avenue and Todd Street; and reducing the two lanes of traffic on Capital Avenue to one lane of traffic each way and adding a bike lane.
She stressed, however, that being a state-maintained road, any improvement that is done on Capital Avenue would need approval from KYTC.
“Some of the things that we might have to look into (are) traffic counts, traffic studies, potential full designs of plans, probably some public input depending on how we go and that can end up being a lengthy process, but it may not be,” Anderson explained.
From her most recent conversation with Matt Bullock, KYTC District 5 chief engineer, Anderson noted that the state indicated it would “probably be supportive” to discussing the changes in the future.
Bullock stated that lane reduction and the addition of bike lanes would best be accomplished after a full resurfacing of the road and Capital Avenue is not on the state’s list for paving projects for several years.
Were the city to go ahead with resurfacing the street on its own without the aid of KYTC, it would cost a minimum of $65,000 — under current contract pricing — just for the paving.
“But he did leave me with the impression that potentially a four-way stop at Fourth or an all-way stop at Todd would be something we could look to get done in the not-too-distance future,” Anderson added.
“If we do something like that we’re looking at stop signs, obviously, and crosswalks. We’d have to look into redoing the sidewalk ramps that lead to the crosswalks. And since there’s that median going down the center of Capital Avenue I think it’d be wise to also do a pass-through.”
Commissioner Leesa Unger, an avid runner who uses Capital Avenue quite often, knows firsthand how fast people drive on the street and said that the stop at Todd Street is very dangerous.
“Cars don’t know if they’re supposed to stop or not and they’re potentially going to turn into oncoming traffic,” she remarked, saying that the potential safety measures could be a gamechanger.
“It feels like also right now it sort of puts the work that has moved down with the TIGER grant onto Capital on Second Street. It would sort of be the perfect storm to start working on this and have those changes move up Capital Avenue.”
Unger also questioned whether the street would need to be resurfaced in order to implement the traffic calming measures.
Anderson responded that the road would not have to be resurfaced first and that there is a process for removing old stripes and putting down new. But, she warned, it doesn’t tend to look great. According to Bullock, to get the most longevity out of the work it’d be best to resurface the roadway first.
Another suggestion that could help reduce the speed of motorists on Capital Avenue as well as make the area safer for pedestrians would be to add bump-outs, which are basically an extension of the curb that widens the sidewalk for a short distance.
“The bump-outs would basically be where the crosswalk would be for pedestrians but would make it a little bit safer. So you could actually walk out, look into traffic and make sure it’s safe to cross,” Unger explained, adding that the cost would be fairly cheap. “That’s definitely something I would like to include in this if we are going to go ahead and tackle it.”
Anderson also mentioned that the road would not need to be resurfaced in order to add crosswalks to Capital Avenue and said that she would discuss the possibility of adding crosswalks to the intersections of Fourth and Todd streets.
“Really a stop sign at Fourth with a crosswalk would do a lot to slow it all down,” stated Mayor Layne Wilkerson before inquiring about the cost.
According to Anderson, the price tag for a standard two-lane crosswalk is approximately $2,600. She estimated the project would cost roughly $16,000. However, additional concrete work to make sure the ramps leading to the crosswalks are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant would drive up the cost some.
City Manager Laura Hagg told the commission that staff would reach out directly to KYTC District 5 representatives and report back to city leaders once more information is available.
